Education school briefs: local earn college, receive academic honors

Locals earn degrees from University of Findlay

FINDLAY — More than 730 graduates were recognized for earning doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the University of Findlay for the academic year 2017 – 2018.

Local students include: Lauren Ackerman of New Washington with Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. Ackerman graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.

Nicole Cover of Bucyrus received earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work. Cover graduated with the academic designation of magna cum laude.

Jacalyn Ehrman of Galion earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Lindsay Schott of Bucyrus earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.

Lauren Huggins on president’s list at Miami University

OXFORD — Lauren Huggins, of Galion, was named to the Miami University spring 2018 president’s list. Huggins is majoring in Human Capital Management and Leadership.

Addie Zeislernamed to dean’s list at Miami University

OXFORD — Addie Zeisler, of Galion, was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2018 Spring semester. Zeisler is majoring in biology.