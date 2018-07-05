Bucyrus man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marion

MARION — A 33-year-old Bucyrus man was taken to a Columbus hospital after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon with a Marion police officer and a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the Marion Police Department, the condition of Matthew W. Lust, was unknown. The two law enforcement officers were not injured.

At 4:46 p.m. on July 3, Marion police officers responded to the area of Bain Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a woman had sustained gunshot wounds after being fired upon several times while sitting inside a vehicle. The victim was wounded, but it is believed that her injuries are not life threatening.

Information was received indicating that the male suspect involved in the shooting was Matthew W. Lust, 33, of Bucyrus. Lust was said to be an estranged boyfriend of the victim, and it was believed he may be headed to an address in the 500 block of Patterson Street to cause harm to a man at that location.

A Marion officer and a deputy arrived at the Patterson Street address at 5:18 p.m., with the intention of alerting the male subject of a potential threat of violence by Lust.

Upon arrival, the officer and deputy encountered a man at the front of the Patterson Street location which matched the description provided of Lust. In the initial interaction with law enforcement, Lust presented a firearm, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the two law enforcement officers.

Lust was struck and wounded in that exchange. He was secured and transported to Marion General Hospital and subsequently flown by medical helpicoptero a Columbus area medical facility. An involved firearm was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Numerous Marion Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Highway Patrol personnel were on scene after the shooting, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assumed the lead role in the investigation of the officer-involved-shooting incident. The police officer and deputy involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, consistent with the policies of both agencies for officer-involved shootings.

This investigation into the shooting continues.

