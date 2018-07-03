Two arrested, marijuana seized in Galion; Tiro bust yields weapons, more than 15 pounds of pot

GALION – On June 28, 2018, the Galion Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant at 231 Grove Ave., as part of an ongoing drug investigation. A search of the residence yielded approximately 122 grams of marijuana, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Assistance was provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH Drug Task Force.

Arrested, without incident, were Dareian Watkins, 22, and Audrey Whited, 21, who lived at the residence. Watkins and Whited were transported to the Crawford County Jail pending filing of formal charges by the Crawford County prosecutor.

“The cooperative partnership that exists among our citizens and the law enforcement agencies within Crawford County is invaluable to our ability to investigate drug-related complaints,” stated Detective Lt. Marc Rodriguez of the Galion Police Department.

Also, The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, with an assist by the Galion Police Department, executed a drug-search warrant at 5128 New Haven Road in Tiro.

Officers located a large marijuana cultivation operation, and seized more than seven-and-a-half kilograms of marijuana from the residence, along with 17 firearms, ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Tony A. Perry.

Perry is facing several charges and is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center on second-degree felony charges for marijuana cultivation, as there was a juvenile present.

Additional charges will be considered by the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office

