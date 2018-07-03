News briefs: Lowe-Volk holiday hours, fireworks Friday at Walton Lake and more

Holiday hours at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — The naure center at Lowe-Volk Park will be open on Wednesday, July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The restrooms will remain open until 8 p.m. On Tuesday, July 3, we will be open regular hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All of the parks of the Crawford Park District are open from sunrise to sunset, year round. The ponds at Unger Park and Lowe-Volk Park are open for catch-and-release fishing. Adults do not need a license to fish in either of the ponds. Come out and enjoy a great time visiting your local park. For more information about our parks, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 or visit us at our website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org

Fireworks at Walton Lake on Friday, 10 p.m.

CRESTLINE — The Walton Lake Company has announced that it will have its public fireworks display on Friday, July 6, starting at 1o p.m.

Morrow County Tea Party meeting July 17

MOUNT GILEAD — Are you wondering if there should be an Article Five Convention of States? There are many pros and cons. At a July 16 meeting, there will be a movie explaining how to rein in big government. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in Mount Gilead Library Annex, 34 E. High St. (in the rear).

On July 21, at 9:30 a.m. A breakfast get-together will take place at Edison Depot Café (Dutch treat). This is a casual gathering for anyone interested in getting to know others in the community and share ideas. Also, on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., there will be a Study Night eventat 5218 Township Road 115, Mount Gilead, studying “The Paradigm.” All activities of the Morrow County Tea Party are open to the public.

Crawford County PERI meeting

CRESTLINE — Crawford County PERI Chapter 85 will meet at noon on Thursday, July 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 N. Thoman St., Crestline. Meal reservations need to be in by July 8t by calling 419-562-8254 or 419-562-7419.