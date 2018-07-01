Sheriff warns of possible phone scam

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent is warning county residents about a phone scam.

Kent said in a Thursday news release that his office received information of a phone scam in which the caller solicited money for the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association.

Kent said all of the 88 sheriffs in the state of Ohio are members of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association (BSSA), which head-quartered in Columbus.

Kent said the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association does not solicit money with phone calls, but sometimes will seek new membership by mail. If you receive a mailing regarding the Associate Membership Program, it will include a letter signed by the sheriff of that county.

Kent urges residents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 to verify any prospecting efforts or for more information about membership opportunities with the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_phone-scam.jpg