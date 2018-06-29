Galion police reports

Friday, June 22

4:55 a.m. — A report of a female sleeping in a doorway was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

5:52 a.m. — A report of a train blocking railroad tracks in the 7600 block of Ohio 309 was received.

11:24 a.m. — A report of a young boy and girl playing in a vacant house in the 300 block of North Market Street was investigated. They were looking for a missing cat.

12:29 p.m. — A report of a shoplifting at Circle K was investigated.

2:57 p.m. — A report of a theft in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

3:10 p.m. — Chase J. Parsons, 22, Galion, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

5:41 p.m. — A report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Sherman Street was investigated and a woman was warned for disorderly conduct.

12:08 a.m. — Officers arrested a juvenile in the Smith Street area on a curfew violation.

3:25 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

1:33 p.m. — A summons was issued to a North Market Street resident for a dog running loose.

1:50 p.m. — A wallet found at the Old Four Depot was turned in.

3:05 p.m. — The theft of beer from Save-A-Lot was investigated.

10:07 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

11 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported someone broke a kitchen window of the residence.

Sunday, June 24

2:45 a.m. — A 31-year-0ld Marion resident was arrested for possession of drugs.

1:08 p.m. — A fight was investigated in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.

3:02 p.m. — A drug investigation was conducted in the 800 block of Harding Way East and one woman was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Westwood Avenue.

9:46 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of Dawsett Avenue.

10:11 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of Charles Street.

Monday, June 25

9:12 a.m. — A report of breaking and entering was investigated in the 600 block of South Street.

9:24 a.m. — Officers assisted childrenxervices personnel in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

1:24 p.m. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

1:38 p.m. — Officers assisted humane society personnel in the 500 block of South Pierce Street.

7:11 p.m. — A report of a disorderly man at Rite Aid was investigated.

Tuesday, June 26

2:07 a.m. — Larry S. Tinch was issued a citation for driving with an expired license near Dawsett Avenue on Ohio 19.

9:40 a.m. — A Wiggs Court resident reported two planters stolen.

3:45 p.m. — A report of a domestic dispute was investigated in the Booth Drive area.

6:51 p.m. — A Second Avenue resident reported an unwanted person at their residence.

9:02 p.m. — A disturbance in the 400 block of Libby Lane investigated.

9:50 p.m. — Cheyenne Lenhart was arrested on a Seneca County warrant in the 400 block of Libby Lane and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Wednesday, June 27

4:36 p.m. — A Hollywood Drive resident reported hearing a noise outside of the residence.

6:27 a.m. — The city meter department reported a broken seal and damage to a meter in the 1,400 block of Baehr Street.

1:53 p.m. — A North Union Street resident turned over drug paraphernalia to officers.

2:06 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

4:12 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the Ohio 61 area.

4:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 600 block of North Columbus Street.

7 p.m. — A report of a young boy telling people he was trying to find his house was investigated in the Harding Way East area near Liberty Street. The boy’s mother was located.

7:09 p.m. — A bicycle found at St. Joseph’s School was turned over to police.

10:08 p.m. — A large cement lighthouse was reported stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Wiggs Court.

Thursday, June 28

12:58 a.m. — A report of unruly juveniles in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

9:27 a.m. — Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue.

1:10 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue and one person was arrested on a warrant.

4:08 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 500 block of First Avenue.

5:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Oak Street.

8:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.

10:14 p.m. — Christopher Saultz was arrested on a Delaware County warrant in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.