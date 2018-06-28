Old-time baseball coming to Pickle Run Festival

GALION — The Galion Historical Society will host the Ohio Village Muffins Vintage Baseball team at Galion’s Pickle Run Festival on Saturday, July 7. The Muffins team is a group of dedicated players from the Ohio History Connection with a love for playing baseball as it was played in 1860. The team will play in early 19th century uniforms and play by the rules as they were then. The Muffins team will play on the main ball field in Heise Park at 2 p.m. Call the Galion Historical Society office at 419-468-9338 with any questions.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_muffins.jpg