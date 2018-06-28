Galion Health Department planning shot clinics

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Monday, July 9, July 16 and July 23.Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime back-to-school immunization appointment times Wednesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 25. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

BOARD OF HEALTH MEETING — The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

