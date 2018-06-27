Galion to spray for mosquitoes Thursday, Friday

GALION — Weather permitting, the City of Galion will spray for mosquitoes on Thursday, June 28 — in the northern half of the city, — and Friday, June 29 in the southern half.

Harding Way is the dividing line.

Spraying will begin at 10 p.m. on each night.

Residents should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors during spraying.

In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding, the Galion City Health Department also has available free mosquito dunks to the public to be placed into areas of stagnant water. The dunks are available at the Health Department, 113 Harding Way East.

In order to help eliminate mosquitoes in yards, residents are asked to

Empty, remove, cover, or turn over receptacles with the potential to hold water.

Clean bird baths twice weekly.

Discard old tires or store them indoors.

Repair leaky plumbing and outside faucets.

Make sure gutters and downspouts are free of blockage and are properly draining.

Empty your pets’ water dishes daily.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_bug-spraying.jpg