College news briefs

Ashley Miley earns Doctor of Medicine degree

Ashley LeAnn Miley with a degree of Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine, on June 9, 2018, at the David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, in New York City. Honors and distinctions include Magna Cum Laude, IOTA Epsilon Alpha Honor Society member, and a 2018 Gold Humanism Honor Society inductee. Ashley will serve a three-year residency in internal medicine at The Jewish Hospital Mercy Health, in Kenwood Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Capital University honors announced

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the Spring 2018 semester. The list includes Trina Collene and Tara Zinser of Bucyrus.

Locals graduate from Heidelberg University

TIFFIN — These students have graduated from Heidelberg College. From Galion, Joshua Hubler, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. From Bucyrus, Emily Beebe who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting; and Jonathan Sallee, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training and Religion.

Heidelberg announces spring dean’s list

TIFFIN — These students have been named to the dean’s list at Heidelberg University for the spring quarter. From Galion:Jermaine Burket, junior, Business Administration and Sport Management; Ava Donnersbach, sophomore, Psychology; Kailey Keener, sophomore, Health Science; Michaela Slone, junior, Health Science; Mackenzie Spears, freshman, Health Science. From Crestline: Megan Qwirtz, junior Music. From Bucyrus: Emily Beebe, senior, Accounting; Kalyn Heinle, senior, Education; Conner Hickman, sophomore, Business Administration and Mathematics.