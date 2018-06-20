Local leaders recognized during Crawford Unlimited Leadership graduation

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership recognized the Crawford Unlimited Leadership (CU Lead) Class of 2018 during a graduation dinner at Trillium Event Center in Bucyrus last week.

CU Lead is the Crawford Partnership’s premier leadership development program. Underwritten by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, CU Lead is a nine-month program designed to build awareness about opportunities that exist in Crawford County and to develop a network of passionate local leaders.

“As I reflect on the many topics of leadership that were discussed with the 2018 CU Lead cohort, there is one basic truth about effective leadership that is undeniable and that is that true leadership cannot be awarded, appointed, or assigned. It must be earned,” said Steve Mohr, CU Lead Class of 2018 facilitator. “The bottom line of leadership isn’t how far we advance ourselves, but how far we advance others.”

Mark Russell, president and CEO of Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, says Ohio Mutual is “proud to continue the legacy of a shared vision for continuous improvement and leadership development in Crawford County.”

“CU Lead itself is the product of a community vision, brought to life by leaders dedicated to the future of Crawford County,” he said Russell.

The CU Lead Cla ss of 2018 includes the following leaders who join a growing network of more than 100 CU Lead alumni: Kelly Ard, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Nate Brown, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Brian Campbell, Spherion Charity Coffman, OhioHealth; Trish Factor, Galion City Health Department; Chelsea Green, ACS Title & Closing Services; Casey Long, Hord Family Farms; Kristen Ohl, Hord Family Farms; Todd Porter, Elliott Machine; Rick Rawson, Bucyrus City Schools; Sara Rowlinson, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Amanda Sheets, Crawford Success Center; Shannon Sprang, Pioneer Career & Technology Center; Jillian Tuttle, United Way; Amy Vaughn, Community Foundation for Crawford County; Yahbysuel Yzrael, Bucyrus Precision Tech, Inc.

After a dinner catered by Carle’s Bratwurst, graduates were awarded certificates and pins to recognize their completion of the course.

Registration for the 2018-19 CU Lead cohort will open in July. For more information, email the Crawford Partnership at partnership@crawfordpartnership.org or call 419 -563-1809.

.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_CUGraduation_Classof2018.jpg