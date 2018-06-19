Colonel Crawford honor rolls

Sixth Grade
A Honor Roll: Hunter Bloomfield, *Cecelia Chase, *Logan Cochran, Kevin Feik, Daniel Fike, Ryleigh Fulton, Helesha Haycook, *Grant Heinle, *Levi Johnson, *Addison Kemery, Chloe Lacey, *Katelyn Long, Jacob Lucius, *Ayla McKibben, *Lynae McKibben, *Ryan McMichael, Lucy Myers, Lane Rike, *Morgan Shipman, Hailey Slagle, Tyler Smith, *Jacob Swisher, Rachel Teynor, *Jude Thew, * McKena Ward and Greta Wintersteller.
B Honor Roll: Hannah Allen, Zachary Bailey, Dylan Britt, Lanny Caldwell, Madison Cobb, Keaton Cooper, Timothy Faulkner, Adam Howard, Conner Lamb, Claire Lehman, Ava Newman, Niyah Shipman, Alexandrea Tieben and Odessa Wellman.
Honorable Mention: Kenadie Dyer, Xander Fauser, Keegan Landin, Christopher Leone and Lisabeth Moening.
Seventh grade
A Honor Roll: *Braxton Baker, *Lucas Biederman, Kylee Bloomfield, Nathaniel Eachus, Mackenzie Flick, Parker Ketterman, Karrie Kraft, Kamryn Lohr, Kathryn Lohr, *Abbigail Martin, Gavin Olmstead, *Kayla Payne, Haylee Quaintance, *Reagan Ritzhaupt, *Rylee Ritzhaupt, *Emma Scott, *Maria Smith, *Sydney Sullivan and Cambria Wolff.
B Honor Roll: Caydence Agee, Sophia Beck, Ashlyn Bond, Kelcie Clayton, Keith Ehmann, Haleigh Hillman, Bayge Horner, Braden Hunt, Carter Jones, Mallory Plesac, Kaleen Pratt, Arowen Rettig, Rodney Rike, Trevor Shade, Isaiah Studer, Claira Taylor, Gabriel Thew, Emily Wallace, Hailey Webster, Seth Wirebaugh and Kason Wurm.
Honorable Mention: Cyrus Bell, Olivia Chase, Jostyn Gallant, Tyler Link, Jacob Maddy, Owen Niedermier and Brynn Weithman.
Eighth Grade
A Honor Roll: Caleb D. Christman, Atley Crabaugh, Carson Feichtner, *Emily Hale, Cameryn Hipsher, *Austen Kegley, *Luke Lawson, Owen Lawson, *Nolan McKibben, Brianna Nolen, *Katelyn Reynolds, Kaylyn Risner, Katie Ruffener, *Brooke Slagle, Ethan Smith, Caulen Spangler, Alivia Studer, *Mason Studer, *Sheba Sulser, Nicholas Teglovic, *Nadia Thew, *Michael Walsh and Peightyn Watkins.
B Honor Roll: Jacob Awbrey, Kennedy Baker, Samantha Bell, Chase Benson, Cecilia Brewer, Caleb R. Christman, Chelsea Daubenspeck, Thomas Faulkner, Corin Feik, Julia Feik, Anthony Hill, Carson James, Madeline Keller, Liv Krassow, Mason Miller, Eric Morrison, Grady Newman, Tabitha Oroni, Sheena Parsons, Evan Price, Kurtis Rowlinson, Rayne Samson, Addison Schafer, Simon Schenz, Megan Sharp, Tahj Smith, Sarah Thomas, Chloe Thornton, Sam Webb and Augustine Wurm.
Honorable Mention: Garrett Billings, Bryce Chevalier, Katelyn Hanft, Alexiah Horner, Ethan McCoy, Hanna Ratliff and Cole Zender.
An asterisk denotes a student who received al A’s.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU