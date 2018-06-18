Randy Velez to perform Tuesday at Music in the Park

The weather may have disappointing, but local singer Jane Horton was not. Horton’s performance at Tuesday initial Music in the Park Concert series was moved indoors, to the St. Joseph’s Activity Center due to a wet weather forecast.

Horton her audience clapping and tapping her feet to songs which included “The Auctioneer,” “God Bless The USA, and “Rocky Top.” The Tuesday night concerts are typically held in Heise Park, in the band stand behind the YMCA.

The series is sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. This week’s performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday will Randy Velez. If the weather is good there will be the picnic at at 6 p.m., also paid for by Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes. It includes grilled hot dogs, cookies, chips and lemon shakes. If the weather is bad, the picnic will be moved to June 25.