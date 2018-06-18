Crawford foundations awards $20,000 in grants

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded more than $20,000 in competitive grants to local charitable organizations and schools during their second granting cycle of 2018.

Community grants went to the following:

St. Joseph Parish Church/Teen Zone — $2,500 towards after school program maintenance costs

Friends of the Crawford Park District – $500 towards brochures promoting the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio – $9,945 for program implementation for Crawford County students

Crawford County Council on Aging – $1,970 towards phase loss monitoring control system and an alarm system for the Nutrition Building

Crawford County Arts Council – $5,165 for a free summer art program for Crawford County’s youth

That brings the total awarded in community grants this year to over $275,000. The next grant cycle deadline is August 31, 2018 with grants to be awarded in November.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County works to enhance the quality of life for all Crawford County residents.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_crawford-foundation.jpg