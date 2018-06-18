Judge orders Galion man to be arrested

BUCYRUS — Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold had no patient for a Galion man accused of not paying support.

Theodore Lewis, 34, was ordered by Leuthold to be arrested and held without bond. Lewis is charged with a fifth-degree felony charge of nonsupport or contributing to nonsupport of dependents.

According to Lewis’ court-appointed attorney, Joel Spitzer, Lewis has failed to communicate with him although Spitzer claims to have made several attempts to contact him.

In other action, Dion McKinney, 30, of Bucyrus, was sentenced to 4½ years in prison on Wednesday. Accompanied by Andrew Motter, McKinney pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge for burglary and a fifth-degree felony charge for theft in a separate case. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victim.

“This case has been subject to a great deal of negotiation,” Leuthold said. “The strongest and weakest points of the case were debated before me and I made the decision to follow the recommended sentence.”

When asked if he had anything to say before sentencing, McKinney declined comment.

“Look, you’re a grown man. I’m not going to lecture you,” Leuthold said. “This could have been a whole lot worse for you. I hope you’ve learned your lesson.”

Also, James Marcum, 45, of New Haven, Indiana, has been in custody since May 15. With Motter, who was appointed to represent him, Marcum pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs.

He was sentenced to five years on community control.

Leuthold reminded Marcum he is under the jurisdiction of Crawford County, Ohio.

“You get out of here and go back to using drugs, I’m going to put you in prison, do you understand?” Leuthold asked.

Kyle Stiltner, 30, of Mansfield, will spend the next 18 months in prison. He also faces a lifetime suspension of his driving privileges. Stiltner pleaded guilty to a charge of a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply and a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs. Leuthold said he would not oppose transitional control in Stiltner’s case. Stiltner will receive credit for jail time served. He was ordered to forfeit all drug-related property to the Crestline Police Department.

Danielle Clary, 25, of Bucyrus, appeared for a second time for an extradition hearing to face charges in Kentucky. Clary told the court she is from Bucyrus, and that this is an old case from 2016. She waived her right to extradition.

Leuthold told Clary he would give Kentucky officials ten business days to come and pick her up from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Clary asked about bond in the chance Kentucky authorities did not pick her up.

Leuthold told Clary he did not have the details of her criminal violation and, “Quite frankly Miss Clary, I’ve never had someone not show up to pick up a prisoner.”