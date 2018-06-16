Avita sarns Echocardiography accreditation

GALION — Avita Health System has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography in the area of Adult Transthoracic.

Accreditation by IAC indicates that Avita’s Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario Hospitals have undergone an intensive application and review process and are found to be compliant with the published IAC Standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography.

“Obtaining ICAEL accreditation is an important benchmark for Avita Cardiology,” explains Dr. Errol Williams, Medical Director of Echocardiography at Avita Health System. “It demonstrates national recognition by the governing board for echocardiography that our cardiologists and sonographers have consistently delivered timely and high quality echocardiographic assessment.”

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease, which amounts to about one every 40 seconds.

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and dedication to continuous improvement.

