Galion police reports

Monday

8:22 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue.

9:44 a.m. — A report of a breaking and entering at Christ United Methodist Church was investigated.

11:36 a.m. — A resident was arrested for domestic violence in the 100 block of Carmel Avenue.

12:23 p.m. — A report of a fight was investigated at Circle K.

12:54 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 100 block of East Street.

1:09 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported receiving threats from someone she knows.

1:21 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Erie Street. The juvenile was located and taken to Seneca County Juvenile facility to be held.

10:36 p.m. — A report of a possible drunk driver in the Dawsett Avenue area was investigated.

Tuesday

9:52 a.m. — A report of a person trespassing in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue was investigated.

12:14 p.m. — A syringe found on South Street was turned over to police.

2:41 p.m. — A resident was arrested for underage consumption in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

3:32 p.m. — A report of five females fighting on Harding Way East at South Street was investigated.

4:36 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Harding Way West.

5:28 p.m. — A South Union Street resident reported her son missing since last Thursday.

Wednesday

2:33 a.m. — Two juveniles were issued warnings for curfew violations in the 100 block of East Street.

10:52 a.m. — A stolen car trailer was located in the 300 block of South Street.

12:09 a.m. — A possible sex offense is under investigation.

2:12 p.m. — A resident of Carmel Ave. turned drug-related items in to police.

4:38 p.m. — A report of attempted identity theft was investigated in the 1000 Charles Street.

6:28 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 1000 block of Bucyrus Road.

11:44 p.m. — Police investigated a report of loud music at Heise Park.