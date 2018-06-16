Galion police reports
Monday
8:22 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue.
9:44 a.m. — A report of a breaking and entering at Christ United Methodist Church was investigated.
11:36 a.m. — A resident was arrested for domestic violence in the 100 block of Carmel Avenue.
12:23 p.m. — A report of a fight was investigated at Circle K.
12:54 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 100 block of East Street.
1:09 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported receiving threats from someone she knows.
1:21 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Erie Street. The juvenile was located and taken to Seneca County Juvenile facility to be held.
10:36 p.m. — A report of a possible drunk driver in the Dawsett Avenue area was investigated.
Tuesday
9:52 a.m. — A report of a person trespassing in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue was investigated.
12:14 p.m. — A syringe found on South Street was turned over to police.
2:41 p.m. — A resident was arrested for underage consumption in the 800 block of Portland Way North.
3:32 p.m. — A report of five females fighting on Harding Way East at South Street was investigated.
4:36 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Harding Way West.
5:28 p.m. — A South Union Street resident reported her son missing since last Thursday.
Wednesday
2:33 a.m. — Two juveniles were issued warnings for curfew violations in the 100 block of East Street.
10:52 a.m. — A stolen car trailer was located in the 300 block of South Street.
12:09 a.m. — A possible sex offense is under investigation.
2:12 p.m. — A resident of Carmel Ave. turned drug-related items in to police.
4:38 p.m. — A report of attempted identity theft was investigated in the 1000 Charles Street.
6:28 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 1000 block of Bucyrus Road.
11:44 p.m. — Police investigated a report of loud music at Heise Park.
