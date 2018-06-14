Galion Safety Town registration open; program runs July 23-26

GALION — Registration forms for Galion Safety Town are now available. The 2018 program will be July 23-26. The Galion Police Department organizes the program to educate children on a variety of safety topics before they start school.

There is no cost for this event. It will be held at Galion Primary School for any child living in the Galion City School District, who will be in kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year (they need not attend Galion City Schools).

“This is a great program that educates our young students. We teach about bicycle safety, how to cross the street, fire safety and health and hygiene,” Police Chief Brian Saterfield said.

A “Safety City” complete with small buildings and traffic lights will be constructed in the parking lot. Students will ride bicycles provided by the program in order to better understand traffic safety.

In addition to police officers, members of the Galion Fire Department, Galion City Health Department, and Galion City Schools will lead the week of educational programs.

Registration forms may be picked up at the Galion Police Department or the online form is available here. Completed forms can be mailed or dropped off at the Galion Police Department, 301 Harding Way East. For more information, please call the Police Department’s business line at 419-468-5255.

