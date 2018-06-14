Crawford Foundation names scholarship recipients

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $105,900 in scholarships to both current and former local students.

Scholarships that were distributed include:

Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarships: Alexandria Miller (Crestline), Taylor Niese (Buckeye Central), Kade Slagle (Bucyrus), Sydney Studer (Colonel Crawford) and Cole Heinlen (Wynford)

Crawford Forward Scholarship: Kennedie Winkler (Crestline)

Daryl E. Stucky Memorial Scholarship: Hannah White (Wynford)

Dr. Laurie Anne Rhodebeck Memorial Scholarship: Spencer Kaple (Buckeye Central) and Greg Marsano (2012 Crestline graduate attending Vermont Law School)

Dustin T. Stover Scholarship: Jenna Coffman (Wynford) and Chloe Carman (Colonel Crawford)

Holmes Liberty Alumni Scholarship: Cole Heinlen (Wynford)

James E. Huggins, Sr. and Margaret M. Huggins Agricultural Scholarship: Kendra Stahl (Buckeye Central) and Lydia Strouse (Colonel Crawford)

Jeanne A. Miller Scholarship: Jenna Coffman (Wynford)

John W. Brubaker, Jr. Scholarship: Kade Slagle (Bucyrus)

Kenneth Cummins Scholarship: Addison Ackerman, Haley Kalb, and Taylor Niese (all Buckeye Central), Isabelle Biglin (2017 Buckeye Central graduate attending The Ohio State University-Mansfield), and Adam Paynter (2012 Buckeye Central graduate attending Ohio University)

Kevin A. Binau Scholarship: Kenneth Fernandez (Colonel Crawford)

Kiwanis Kahle-Wenner Scholarshi: Kade Slagle (Bucyrus) and Sydney Studer (Colonel Crawford)

Larry Schiefer Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Strickland (Wynford)

Margaret and Donald Wenner, MD Scholarship: Isadora Burling, Gram Dick, Mason Light, Riley Moody, Samantha Murtiff, Alexandria Rule, Kade Slagle, Brooklyn Spears (all Bucyrus), Kayleigh Seiber (2017 Bucyrus graduate attending The Ohio State University-Marion), Makayla Aichholz, Taylor Niese, Zoe Rutledge (all Buckeye Central), Brianna Durnwald (2010 Buckeye Central graduate attending The Ohio State University), Adam Paynter (2012 Buckeye Central graduate attending Ohio University), Chad Johnson, Cieara Pfeifer (both Colonel Crawford), Alexandria Miller, Keagen Sqrow, Bailey Wollard (all Crestline)

Marvis Schaaf Scholarship: Cole Heinlen (Wynford) and Elizabeth Striker (Colonel Crawford)

Merle and Peg Hutson Scholarship: Michaela Jeffrey, Keagen Sqrow, Katlyn Stull, Lydia Tadda, and Kennedie Winkler (all Crestline)

Mount Zion Milton Harmon Scholarship: Shannon Crabtree (Wynford)

Nancy Angene Johnson Scholarship: Allison Crall (2015 Wynford graduate attending Bluffton University)

Noah Skylar Lear Scholarship: Victoria Hoerig (Wynford)

Richard A. Miller Scholarship: Lydia Tadda and Kevin Winkler, Jr. (both Crestline)

Richard E. Stearns Scholarship: Emma Studer (2017 Buckeye Central graduate attending The University of Findlay)

Rollie and Esther Wilson Scholarship: Sydney Studer (Colonel Crawford)

Susan Campbell Memorial Scholarship: Nicholas Motter and Elizabeth Striker (both Colonel Crawford)

Tyler Niese Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Agin, Makayla Aichholz, Emily Roberts, and Paige Shealy (all Buckeye Central)

“We now offer several scholarships that can be applied for by current college students, or by those who graduated high school years ago and want to start working on a college degree,” said Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. Most of the Foundation’s scholarships are available for online application from November to March of each year. Visit www.cfcrawford.org.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County bridges philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_scholarship-1.jpg