Galion Schools hosting kindergarten screening, registration

GALION — Kindergarten registration for the Galion City School District will be held July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Parents enrolling kindergarten children for the 2018-2019 school year should do so by calling the district’s Administrative Center. Any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2018, is eligible to register.

Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays. Appointments are required for registration and screening. Proof of residence, birth certificate, and immunization (shots) records and Social Security card should be brought on the day of the screening.

Contact the Galion City School District office at 419-468-3432 to schedule an appointment.