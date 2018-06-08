Flood advisory for Crawford County through 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for Crawford, Seneca and Wyandot counties until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

At 4: 25 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Heavy rain is occurring with these slow moving thunderstorms. Areas that receive multiple rounds of rain could see a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Tiffin, Fostoria, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Galion, Crestline,

New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, Morral, New Riegel, Chatfield, Marseilles, Carey, Attica, Benton, Nevada, Bettsville and Republic.

Be aware. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.