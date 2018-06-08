Column: Depressed? Suicidal? There is help available

And don’t ignore friends, family, co-workers who suddenly seem distant, withdrawn. Talk to them, ask them how they are doing?

It’s an old story, getting older.

Celebrity chef, writer and TV personality Anthony Bourdain killed himself Friday in Paris, according to media reports.

His body was discovered by a friend in a hotel room. He hanged himself.

I was and will remain a big fan of Bourdain. He was irreverent, brutally honest, a fantastic writer .

He will be missed.

His death comes on the heels of the death of designer Kate Spade in New York on Tuesday, in a similar fashion.

Robin Williams took his life, also by hanging, in 2014.

Across the nation, suicides are up about 30 percent.

There is a mental health crisis in this nation that is growing daily.

I saw a lot of posts on social media this morning lamenting the lack of services available for those summering from mental health issues.

That’s part of the problem.

But the larger problem is the stigma attached to mental health issues.

There are services available throughout the nation, throughout Ohio and in Galion and Crawford County.

They are advertised. They are mentioned on social media each time another celebrity suicide makes headlines.

But in many cases, that help is being ignored.

Those who suffer from depression and other mental health issues need to have the courage to say something.

Tell someone.

Seek help.

But more importantly, friends and family of those suffering from depression and other mental health issues, need to speak up. Stop ignoring friends and family who are struggling.

If you see someone struggling with everyday life, talk to them. Ask how they are doing.

And be persistent.

Many struggling with mental health issues want to talk. But they’re afraid to speak out. They don’t know how bring up their own issues. They don’t know who to talk to. They don’t where to go. They don’t know what to do.

But mostly they’re afraid. They’re embarrassed that something has taken hold in their lives, something that no one talks about that no one can see. Cancer, heart disease, ALS, muscular dystrophy: Those are disease with symptoms that can see. You witness what those afflicted are going through.

You can see their pain, you can read their angst. You can tell they are suffering.

But mental health issues can often become silent killers.

No one knows.

Until it’s too late.

The stigma attached to depression and mental health issues has been around for decades, if not centuries.

It’s the one illness constantly being swept under the rug.

But that stigma is slowly being lessened.

Depression and mental health issues are being talked about more openly than ever before.

But nothing changes overnight.

If you are struggling, seek help.

Talk to someone. Call someone. Call a suicide hotline.

Help is available in Galion, in Crawford County, across the nation.

And remember, if though you may feel alone with your problems, you’re not alone.

Many who struggle with depression or thoughts of suicide become great actors. They hide their feelings and emotions with ease. You’ll never know they are struggling.

Which means, if you are having suicidal thoughts, you are the one person who can take steps to seek help.

Do it!

Do it today!

Do it right now!

If you see a friend or family member or co-worker struggling, talk to them. You may be the person who gets them to finally open up about their feelings.

You may not be. But you may be the impetus they need to get them to seek help on their own.

You may be the one who pushes them in the direction of someone who can help.

You may be the person who saves their life.

Russ Kent Galion Inquirer