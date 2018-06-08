Ohio Highway Patrol, schools, others team up for new Buckle Up campaign

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus post of the Ohio Highway Patrol has teamed up with several local schools and agencies to promote their Buckle Up Campaign. The effort kicked off on Monday at Colonel Crawford High School.

The patrol has joined with the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation to promote a unified buckle up safety belt sign that is being distributed across the state.

The current sign was designed in the early 1990s and was limited by design and color. The new sign has a modern-day look that features eye-catching colors, the outline of the State of Ohio in the safety belt buckle and includes several logos at the bottom: the Five-Point Sheriff Badge, OSHP, OACP (Ohio Association Chiefs of Police) and ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation).

Lt. Scott C. Rike, commander of the Bucyrus post, said that wearing a safety belt is the easiest thing the motoring public can do to protect themselves, their families and their friends. Public education by our statewide law enforcement partners continues to be a universal traffic approach designed to create deterrence and promote safe driving behavior.

The Bucyrus Post is in the process of distributing these signs throughout Crawford and Wyandot Counties and they will be displayed at the following locations:

In Crawford County: Colonel Crawford, Bucyrus, Wynford and Crestline Schools, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus and Galion Police Departments, Crawford County ODOT and the Bucyrus and Galion Community Hospitals.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Buckle-Up-campaign.jpg