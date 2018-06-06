Galion police calls

Tuesday

9:54 a.m. — A resident from Crestline brought a wallet that was found into the station.

11:24 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Beechwood Dr. notified police of vandalism that had been done to their vehicle.

2:09 p.m. — Brittany Solis and Michael Monk were arrested on felony warrants in the 700 block of Bel Air Drive.

3:56 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 700 block of S. Boston St. over the placement of a fence.

4:27 p.m. — Caller requested assistance due to suicidal thoughts they were having.

5:02 p.m. — A caller notified police of trash that was left along the dumpster at East Park.

5:58 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grove Ave. reported that items had been stolen from their RV.

9:12 p.m. — Caller reported 2 power washers stolen from a residence in the 500 block of First Ave.

10:40 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of E. Church St. reported money missing from his wallet.

Wednesday

2:06 a.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in a room at Rainbow Motel on Charles St.

6:43 a.m. — Officers assisted in locating a suicidal male subject.

8:08 a.m. — Police responded to a possible overdose at Rainbow Motel on Charles St.

8:25 a.m. — Galion Street Dept brought in a bicycle that was found at a residence on Grove Ave.

2:00 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Harding Way E.

3:06 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sixth Ave.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of First Ave. reported receiving harassing phone calls.

9:03 p.m. — A resident came to the station for help with an unruly juvenile.

10:13 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Harding Way E.

Thursday

2:47 a.m. — Police investigated a report of a suspicious person at Heise Park.

8:48 a.m. — A resident from Libby Lane spoke to police about harassment she was receiving online.

2:01 p.m. — Caller from the 600 block of Hess St. reported that someone had tried to enter their home the night before.

2:10 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of N. Union St. notified police of a young child outside with no clothing on.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of S. Union St spoke to police about concerns over a pool in the area with no fence.

7:17 p.m. — A resident called regarding improper graffiti at East Park.

11:44 p.m. — Caller from Cedargate Ct. reported being threatened by a male who wasn’t supposed to be at their residence.

Friday

11:46 a.m. — An employee of O’Reilly Auto Parts informed police of a debit card that was found in their parking lot.

12:21 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grand St. requested assistance with an unruly juvenile throwing aerosol cans at vehicles.

4:08 p.m. — Caller informed police of a phone that was found in the vicinity of S. Jefferson St. and Cherry St.

7:18 p.m. — A male with a knife was arrested in the 300 block of Parson St.

9:22 p.m. — A resident from the 1000 block of Dawsett Ave. reported that items were stolen from a garage sale.

9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Portland Way N.

10:51 p.m. — Caller notified police that a former roommate had trashed her apartment.