Winners of first two Rhodebeck memorial scholarships announced

BUCYRUS — The trustees of the Friends of the Crawford Park District established the Dr. Laurie Anne Rhodebeck Memorial Scholarship this past winter in association with the Community Foundation for Crawford County. The scholarship honors Dr. Rhodebeck’s love of nature, her life’s work of educating college students and her generous legacy bequest to the Friends of the Crawford Park District.

Two highly qualified scholarship winners were chosen to receive $1,000 toward their college tuition.

The first winners of these scholarships are Gregory Marsano and Spencer Kaple.

Greg Marsano graduated from Crestline High School and Heidelberg University. He currently attends Vermont Law School. where he is studying Environmental Law and Policy.

Spencer Kaple graduated in May from Buckeye Central High School and will be attending The Ohio State University.

