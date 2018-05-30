History Walk at Brownella Cottage On June 10

GALION — Join members of the Galion Historical Society for a day of local history and fun.

The Galion Historical Society will host a History Walk on Sunday, June 10 at 1 p.m. on the grounds of Brownella Cottage, 132 S. Union St. History will come to life as 12 historical figures from Brownella’s past give you a full tour of the house.

The tours start at 1 p.m. and the last tour will start at 3:15 p.m. The Galion History Museum will be open and historic machinery will be out for viewing on the lawn.

Rus-men Farms will be on site and grilling brats and burgers starting at 12 p.m.

A $5 admission/tour fee will be taken at the front entrance gate. Call the Galion Historical Society office at 419-468-9338 for more information.

