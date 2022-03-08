Leesville Grange active in communities

LEESVILLE GRANGE — President Donald Graf presided over the meeting for Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford Co. Pomona Grange #36 which met at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. Chaplain Pro-Tem June Slabach offered prayer followed by Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

The Legislative report was the Legislative conference will be April 23, 2022 at Cardinal Center, Marengo, Ohio. Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio State Director of Agriculture and Jenny Camper will be speakers along with others.

The Family Activities report was the National Grange quilt block contest “The Wonky Star” is to be completed and sent to the Family Activities Directors by June 1. Kathie Burkman was contacted by the Family Activities Directors asking for suggestions for items to make for the quilting contest at the Ohio State Grange convention.

The Deaf Activities Chairman stated the Deaf activities conference will be held by Zoom on March 19 starting at 10:00. Kathie Burkman was contacted to give feedback about resources for Deaf programs.

Community Service Chairman talked about bringing eye glasses, lenses and cases to the next meeting to be donated to the Crestline Lion’s Club.

The plans for the Leesville Grange banquet in honor of Grange Month being held at Calvary UCC were discussed.

A Leesville Grange ad is going to be placed in the Crawford County Fair Book.

Communications were received from Ohio State Grange with annual word, bonding information and the 2022-2023 Ohio Grange rosters. Also received the Distinguished Secretary award for Don Graf.

Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “The Statehood of Ohio and Its Symbols or Insignia”.

The next regular Leesville Grange meeting will be held at the Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. on Tuesday April 5 at 6:30 PM. Lunch is hot sandwiches.

Leesville Grange 2078 is an agriculture nonprofit in Crestline, OH that was founded in 2013.

