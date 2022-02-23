Chambers team up to host fitness fair

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Center YMCA will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16. The event will be held at the Galion Community Center YMCA, located at 500 Gill Avenue.

This free community event will include blood draws for $30, during the first two hours of the fair. A 12-hour fast is required and will only be available through 10 a.m.

Free services available during the event will include blood pressure checks, reflective house signs, oxygen level testing, and depression screenings. Information will be available about fitness, chiropractic care, long term health care options, home health care options, suicide prevention, identity awareness theft education, massage therapy, counseling services information, and health care providers.

For more information on the Health and Wellness Fair, contact Miranda Jones at the Chamber office, 419-468-7737 or via email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.