Richland Area Chamber launching Richland County Restaurant Week

RICHLAND COUNTY — In an effort to support area restaurants amid a tough year, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is launching Richland County Restaurant Week, presented by Medical Mutual, which will run from Nov. 15-Nov. 21. The Chamber is currently accepting registrations from food establishments, and it is open to both chamber member and non-member establishments to participate.

Participating restaurants will offer a special that is only valid during the promotion week to showcase their menu offerings. Restaurants are asked to pay a small fee to participate to help cover advertising expenses, and a gift card payment can also be arranged. To accommodate social distancing – the offers will be valid for dine-in or take-out for that week.

The Chamber will be promoting this premier event throughout Richland County, and local restaurants are encouraged to register by Oct. 30t to be included in the advertising.

Lisa Duckworth, Programs and Events Manager for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development states, “We are excited to support our local restaurants with this event. Our goal is to encourage our community to get out and try new places and to bring revenue to our eating establishments that are so vital to our area.”

As restaurants register to participate, they will be listed on the Chamber website, www.richlandareachamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information on participating in Restaurant Week, contact Lisa Duckworth, Programs & Events Manager for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development at 419-522-3211 or lduckworth@richlandareachamber.com or visit the Chamber website at www.richlandareachamber.com.

