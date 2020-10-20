Kingwood Center opens new visitor center

MANSFIELD — Kingwood Center Gardens had a grand opening celebration Sunday for its Garden Gateway, a new visitor center. The community is invited to celebrate with daily special events and activities this week

The entrance to Kingwood will return to the Trimble Road gate on October 19 and guests will park in the enlarged and enhanced garden-setting parking lot. In addition to new gardens and terraces, The Garden Gateway offers new amenities for guests that include: The Gateway Café operated by Buehler’s Fresh Foods, the Garden & Gift Shop, King Ballroom and an Exhibit Gallery featuring “The Story of Kingwood.”

The community can enjoy Making Memories Monday, Guided Tours on Tuesday and Thursday, Wellness Wednesday, Fine Arts Friday, and a Fall Artisan Market on Saturday and Sunday. All activities are free with admission. For details and activity sign-up, visit the Kingwood website: kingwoodcenter.org

On Sunday, Kingwood members kicked off the week with a members-only.

Grand opening celebrations are presented by Mechanics Bank and sponsored by Ohio Health, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, I Heart Media, Meijer and Mid-Ohio Photo Booth.