Galion Middle School hosting anOct. 29 “Spooktacular”

GALION — On October 29, 2020, from 6-7:30 p.m. Galion Middle School leadership team will host its third Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event. This year, due to the pandemic, Spooktacular will be held outside in the parking lots across the Galion City School campus.

This event is open to Galion families with children in grade levels PK – 5. Participating families will have an opportunity to drive through Galion City Schools campus, stop along the way at numerous decorated tables and tents allowing their little ones to collect Halloween treats from the comfort of their vehicles.

For the safety of all attendees, Galion City Schools asks that all family members and children ages 10 and above wear masks when interacting with Spooktacular event coordinators, Galion school staff, event sponsors and volunteers. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged. The entrance fee for this event will be one canned, non-perishable, food donation per family.

“We are thrilled to be able to proceed with the organization of this event,” said Paul Wheeler, Principal at Galion Middle School. “This year’s event is extra special because of our desire to provide the students of Galion Middle School the opportunity to take a leadership role in providing the younger members of our community with the opportunity to trick-or-treat in a safe and fun way.”

This year more than twenty area businesses and local organizations agreed to sponsor Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event. A number of them are 3rd time attendees including First Lutheran Church in Galion.

“Supporting our schools is an essential part of our mission to serve God and neighbor,” said Tammy Smith, the Secretary at First Methodist Church in Galion. “The Spooktacular provides our community with a safe and fun Halloween experience and has been a wonderful opportunity for us to support our youth.”

In addition to local businesses, twenty Galion City Schools clubs and organizations will have tables with representatives and volunteers passing out candy to children and families. Joining the Spooktacular event for the first time this year will be the Galion Varsity football team and the cheerleaders, who will be passing out candy in their uniforms.

Entertainment will be provided by the Galion Marching Band while the GMS Art Club will display their pumpkin decorations throughout the venue. Before they exit the event, families will also be able to interact with Galion’s first responder teams and members of the Galion Fire Department.

Entry for Spooktacular will be from Hesby Drive off of Harding Way West. Once on the main campus, drivers will turn right and follow the traffic flow, stopping along the way at each table to collect candy. Exit via Carter Drive to 598.

For more information and regular updates regarding this event, please check out the GMS Spooktacular Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1028049317641560/.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_galion-Spooktacular-Route-1.jpg