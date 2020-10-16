Galion area college news

Columbus State dean’s list

COLUMBUS — These students have been named to the summer semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College: Mason Disterdick, Galion; Benjamin Tullos and Katelyn Tullos, Mount Gilead; and Jonathon Elgin, Shelby.

Columbus State Community College graduates

COLUMBUS — These students recently graduated from Columbus State Community College: Joseph R. Bell, Mount Gilead.

Centre College dean’s list

DANVILLE, Ky. — Colonel Crawford graduate Chloe Grove was named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College.

Ohio Wesleyan Economics Management Fellows

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University has selected 16 first-year students as its 2020-2021 Economics Management Fellows. The competitive, four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by OWU’s Department of Economics and Business and by its Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.

The list includes: Anna Court of Galion who intends to major in accounting or economics; Rachel Madore of Galion who intends to double major in economics and vocal performance; and Alex Mullins of Mount Vernon who intends to major in finance economics.

To be considered for the fellowship program, students must indicate an interest in studying economics, business administration management, marketing, finance, accounting, or international business on their OWU applications; have high-school records and/or SAT or ACT scores that indicate a potential for high achievement at Ohio Wesleyan; and complete personal interviews with Economics and Business Department faculty.

White Coat Ceremony at Findlay

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently received a crisp white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is the first year of professional courses in the College of Pharmacy.

Local students include: Amanda Crase and Sydney Studer of Bucyrus.

Findlay welcomes new students to campus

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17. Locally that includes:

Locally, that list included: Latasha Bays, of Bucyrus, a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School; Allison Brause, of Bucyrus, a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School; Ally Green, of New Washington; Alex Mutchler, of Bucyrus; Alivia Niese, of New Washington; Abbigail Von Stein, of New Washington; Emily Von Stein, of New Washington; Bailey Wallace, of Galion; and Cecilia Wurm, of Bucyrus, a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School.

Ohio University graduates

ATHENS — More than 1,900 students recently graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University. The graduates include: Candice Johnson of Galion, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Gabe Makeever of Galion, with a Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca Taylor of Crestline, with a Master of Science in Nursing; and Ryan Throckmorton of Bucyrus, with a Master of Engineering Management

Kate Wildenthaler earns Fellow’s Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace

BEREA — Kate Wildenthaler of Galion was among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned over $10.2 million in merit scholarships. Wildenthaler, a graduate of Galion High School majoring in film studies, earned a $15,000 Fellow’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

Ohio Wesleyan dean’s list

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University spring semester dean’s list includes Gram Dick and Breanna Fry of Bucyrus and Callie Wildenthaler of Galion.

Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — These people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Addison Ackerman of New Washington at The University of Findlay; Amanda Crase of Bucyrus at The University of Findlay; Kade Slagle of Bucyrus at The University of Findlay and Sydney Studer of Bucyrus at The University of Findlay.

Jared Dixon takes part in improv showcase

FINDLAY — Jared Dixon, of Galion, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theatre production of “The End of the World Improv Showcase.” UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew. Dixon was a cast member of Smack-eos and and served as assistant lighting designer.