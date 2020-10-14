Opinion: Keep those surprises coming!

To be honest, I never thought we’d get this far.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state golf tournament is this weekend. The Galion Tigers, for the fourth straight season, are a participant

The Tigers will tee off Firdayat the Ohio State University Golf Course in Columbus. Judging from the run Galion made through the sectional and district tournaments, they are a squad to be reckoned with.

The Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference cross country meet is Saturday at Amann Reservoir in Galion.

Galion’s girls volleyball team won another MOAC title this season, and was given the No. 2 seed in their Division II tournament. They earned a first-found bye and will play for a sectional championship Oct. 21, at Galion High School.

The boys and girls soccer teams, and girls tennis team are still going strong. Galion High School’s girls golf team is very young, but improved greatly and is looking for more success as members grow their golf skills.

In August, I had doubts that there would even be a fall high school sports season in Ohio, let alone one that would play to the end. Even after the fall practice season was allowed to begin — with COVD-19 precautions in place — I had more doubts than expectations that the OHSAA fall tournament/playoff season would ever begin.

But I was wrong.

And Ohioans should have every reason to believe the fall sports season will play out as expected.

Well, not exactly as expected. There are still rules and regulations in affect. They affect practice and competition. But mostly, they affect fans. Also, the football playoff landscape has changed. The OHSAA shortened the high school season to just six games, and announced that all teams would be eligible for the playoffs.

Last week, the Galion Tigers beat Rocky River Lutheran West 55-7 at Unckrich Stadium. It was Galion’s first football playoff victory since 1985.

You remember 1985? It was a magical, unforgettable championship season in G-town.

I was living and working in Columbus at the time. I remember traveling to watch those ‘85 Tigers. I watched one game in Dayton. I think there was a game at the former Cooper Stadium in Columbus and the championship game was at The Horseshoe at OSU. I was there, too, as was I think 99 percent of Galion residents.

The Tigers beat heavily-favored Youngstown Mooney 6-0 to cap off a perfect, never-to-be-forgotten season.

So how will this season turn out for the 2020 version of the Tigers?

I have no idea.

I’ve been surprised weekly that this season has been able to continue.

The Tigers are on a roll. They play at Bellevue, which earned the No. 1 seed in Galion’s playoff bracket.

Can they win? I’m not counting them out, although I know it will be a tough task.

But nothing in this fall sports season in Ohio has turned out as I expected.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed, not just for a Galion win at state golf, but also for a Galion MOAC cross country title, a long run for the volleyball team and a big football victory at Bellevue.

Let’s keep this season going a few weeks longer and give the Tiger faithful a few more ‘good’ memories of 2020, a year many of us just want to forget.

