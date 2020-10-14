Mason McKibbon is student of the month at Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lions Student of the Month for October is Mason McKibben. He is a senior and the son of Brad and Krista McKibben.

Mason has earned a 4.0 GPA, the all A’s Honor Roll, and is a National Merit Scholar semi-finalist. Other academic awards he has received are from the Ohio Math League and the American Legion Americanism Test – county and district winner. McKibben also placed third in the Rotary Club Four-Way Test Speech county competition.

Mason serves as the National Honor Society vice-president, is a four-year Student Council member, and a four-year member of the Leo Club. He participates in the Academic Challenge Team and was a state qualifier.

McKibben is a four-year Varsity Cross Country team member and has been a part of the Varsity Basketball and Baseball teams, winning several awards in those efforts.

Mason’s musical participation is varied as he is in marching band, concert band, jazz band, and is a solo and ensemble participant with both trumpet and piano. He sings in the choir and is a Vision member. As a pianist, he is a Bucyrus Talent Student under the tutelage of Donna Kurtz; he has earned a superior rating in the National Piano Federation of Music Clubs for the past 11 years. He has also participated in several school plays.

Since third grade, Mason has been a member of the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H Club. He served there as secretary, camp counselor, and on the Junior Fair Board. His community service has been through various club memberships as well as by playing special music at churches and nursing homes. Currently, he serves as a substitute pianist at the Upper Sandusky Trinity United Church where he attends. He also serves as a youth baseball umpire and a math tutor.

Mason has not chosen a college yet, but plans to major in math and business. He and his parents were guests of the Colonel Crawford Lions at their dinner meeting on the 8th. Mason received a commemorative certificate and a check for $50

