Kingwood’s Storybook Trail unveils a new adventure Tuesday

MANSFIELD — The Storybook Trail at Kingwood Center Gardens unveiled a new book for fall on October 6.

“Carl and the Meaning of Life,” by Deborah Freedman, is the story of a worm’s journey to discover his purpose – why he does what he does. On his search, he learns the importance of small actions and how they can touch us all. Freedman is both author and illustrator.

The Storybook Trail is open during regular garden hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is located along the Nature Trail that begins at the Peacock Playhouse. Many new fall features are located nearby: Scarecrow Row and the new Bale of Fun Straw Maze. The straw maze is sponsored by Park National Bank and Staffing Partners. Peacock Playhouse will reopen on October 6.

“Carl and the Meaning of Life” will be on sale in the Kingwood Garden & Gift Shop inside the new Garden Gateway visitor center beginning Monday, October 19, when the public grand opening events begin, and the beautiful new Trimble Road auto-garden parking lot is reopened.

The Storybook Trail is a partnership with the Mansfield Richland County Public Library and funded by the Keyser Library Fund and the George and Barbara Keyser Donor Advised Fund of Richland County Foundation. Park National Bank is the 2020 sponsor

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_pp1.jpg