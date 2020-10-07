Night hikes, spiders, pumpkin shoots coming up this month at Crawford Park District

LEESVILLE — October is a busy month at the Crawford Park District. Despite the coming cold weather, there are plenty of outdoor events on the schedule at the district’s many parks. Nature trails also are open for those wanting to get outside to enjoy nature as it transitions from summer to winter.

Pre-registration is required for all upcoming programs. They are free of charge, unless otherwise noted. For more information or questions about programs, call 419-683-9000, or visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Visit Lowe-Volk Park on Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. and try your hand at rock tumbling. You will start a rock tumbler with rough stone and go through all four polishing stages that end with the creation of beautiful polished rocks. Volunteer Bryan Summer will lead this rockin’ program. The first session will start the rough tumbling process; session two will finish with the polish tumble. A one-hour multimedia lesson will be part of this hands-on activity. Please plan on attending both sessions. Call to reserve a spot.

The Oct. 13 Toddler Trot will focus on Incredible Insects. This program starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Insects are very important part of our natural world. Join Josh and McKinley to explore this very diverse group of organisms. Armed with sweep nets, participants will explore Lowe-Volk Park, trying to capture our six-legged friends. Nets will be provided. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot.

Riddle Me This! program on Oct. 17 is all about maps. It is from 5-7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Can you follow your map to find each checkpoint, while also solving a nature-based riddle? The goal is to make it out of the woods before dark. This is a self-guided adventure, but there will be volunteers along the way if you need some help. There will also be a shorter loop for younger participants, or a larger loop for the more adventurous. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot.

A Nature Hike is planned Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at Heckert Nature Preserve. A hike through the forest of the Heckert Nature Preserve will reveal a great deal about this habitat in Crawford County. Meet Warren Uxley to learn about the mature forest of Heckert. The preserve is on Ohio 19 about midway between Galion and Bucyrus.

It’s not too cold to still enjoy a little canoeing on Neff Reservoir in Bucyrus. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Join Josh and Abby for a an autumn-evening paddle around the reservoir. Learn some canoeing basics and take to the water, while enjoying the fall colors. You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. Call the Park District to reserve a spot.

An Archery Pumpkin Shoot is planned Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Unger Park. This program finishing out the park district’s archery programming this year. Join Lisa and Abby for a fun evening of shooting pumpkins with bows and arrows. We are going to test your archery skills with smaller targets. All equipment and pumpkins will be provided. Please call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot. Unger Park is at 1303 Nevada Road, Bucyrus

Want a natural scare before Halloween?. Join park district naturalist Abby on this Nature at Night program at Unger Park. The Spider Search is Saturday, Oct. 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. Participants will take part in a night hike to search for spiders by finding their lowing eyes at night. You’ll also learn why you don’t have to be afraid of them! All ages are welcome; however, a night hike can be intimidating for younger audiences. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot.

The next Infant Explorers program will be about leaves. It is Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Your first instinct may be to bundle babies up and keep them indoors. However, research tells us that infants in outdoor spaces benefit from access to a wide variety of sensory stimuli they just cannot experience indoors. Join Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about leaves that will engage your infant’s senses and get parents and baby out of the house for some fresh air. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot.

