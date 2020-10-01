Little Buckeye Children’s Museum will reopen next week

MANSFIELD — Little Buckeye Children’s Museum is excited to announce they will be reopening their doors to Members on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum has been committed to reopening at an appropriate time and in a manner that ensures the safety of their team members and their guests. Little Buckeye is deeply aware of the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy environment. As such, they have developed a detailed and comprehensive Reopening Plan that expands on their reputation as a clean, safe, and fun museum and is closely aligned with the reopening protocols set forth by Ohio Governor DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio Guidelines.

The Museum will initially reopen to members only and will work towards opening to the general public at limited capacity. To manage capacity, admission will require a timed reservation. Visitors will be able to reserve their admission online starting Monday, September 28. Museum members will continue to enjoy free admission but must reserve admission in advance online.

Visitors to the museum will notice various changes put in place to help provide a safe and fun experience for all visitors. “The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority and we thank you for helping us with these efforts,” says Fred Boll, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum executive director.

Some of these changes include:

Admission will require a timed reservation made online in advance

Some exhibits have been modified and some will remained closed

Cleaning protocols have been further enhanced

All staff and visitors will have their temperatures checked upon entry

Face coverings are now considered a required part of all staff uniforms

Visitors ages 5+ are required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth

Signage throughout the museum and on the floor will promote physical distancing.

Little Buckeye Children’s Museum will also have reduced hours as part of their phased reopening plan. To start, they will be open for reservations Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to p.m.

For additional details on changes at Little Buckeye Children’s Museum resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, visit their website and read their Reopening Plan.

Since closing on March 13, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum has been continuing its mission by providing free virtual resources and by implemented their new Buckeye Bags program with the help of the Richland County Foundation Summertime Kids Grant, Park National Bank, the Mansfield/Richland-County Public Library and the Richland Carrousel Park.

Courtesy photo The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum in Mansfield will re-open to the public Oct. 8. There will be some COVID-19 changes. Reservations are needed and social distancing rules must be adhered to. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_buckeyechildrens_82-_01.jpg Courtesy photo The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum in Mansfield will re-open to the public Oct. 8. There will be some COVID-19 changes. Reservations are needed and social distancing rules must be adhered to.