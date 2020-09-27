Galion area briefs

Trick or treat at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, at the corner of Cherry Street and Portland Way North in Galion, will host a Trick or Treat Drive Thru/Walk Up event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. This event is being held the same time as Galion’s city-wide Trick or Treat experience.

Bucyrus prayer breakfast

BUCYRUS — Kyle Morris, owner and operator of the “Golf Room” in Dublin, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Bucyrus community breakfast. Morris has been named as “One of the Best Young Instructors in America.” Morris has traveled around the world playing in events on the PGA Tour Latin America, PGA Tour Canada, and Web.com tour.

The breakfast will take place at Lulu’s kitchen on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6:30 am. Guests can order breakfast from the menu. Ladies are more than welcome to attend as well.

Secure child safety seats

COLUMBUS — This is Child Passenger Safety Week and the Ohio Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to keep their children safe on roads. This week is designated to make sure your child is in the correct car seat, that it’s properly installed and used, and that it’s registered with its manufacturer to ensure you receive important safety updates.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2017-1019 there were 1,500 unbelted children under age 13 killed or seriously injured in a vehicle where safety equipment was available. Of those, 148 were serious injuries.

During the last three years, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery counties each recorded more than 100 unbelted fatalities and injuries. This accounts for 56 percent of all unbelted children killed or injured in traffic crashes in Ohio.

“Child Passenger Safety Week is a good time to remind Ohioans that every time your family hits the road, everyone in the car needs to be properly buckled, including the younger passengers,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 59 percent of car seats are misused. Also, the risks of a fatality or injury are exponentially higher for children who are not buckled in the correct car seat for their age and size. Always remember to register your car seat and booster seat with the manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall.

Polk Township meeting Sept 12

GALION — There will be a special meeting of the Polk Township Zoning Commission on Monday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the township hall on State Route 309, Galion.

Home Energy Assistance helps Ohioans

ONTARIO — Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. Here’s how to apply. Fill out the application — available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 — Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs – electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. For more information call today.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario 419-524-4144, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.