Joe, Judy Kleinknect celebrating 60th wedding anniversary

GALION — The children of Joe and Judy Kleinknecht are announcing the 60th wedding anniversary of Joe and Judy Kleinknecht on Sept. 23, 2020.

They were married on Sept. 23, 1960 at the First Lutheran Church in Galion, by Pastor Fresh.

Joe retired from Columbia Gas, served as a member of Galion City Council and also was executive director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce. Judy retired from Avita/Galion Community Hospital.

Their children include: Mike (Katie) of Galion; Steve of Powell; Sherry of Fort Myers, Florida; Jennifer (Edwin) of Westerville; and Tim of Lexington. The family will host an open house to celebrate the anniversary at a later date, when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will allow it.