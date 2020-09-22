Summer concert series finale

GALION — The last concert of the season sponsored by Preserving Galion, Inc. was a hit Sunday night with a slight fall breeze in the air and the early evening sun shining through the trees.

Fans of the concert series and of big band music gathered in the parking lot of First United Church of Christ. With social distancing guidelines in place, music lovers also peppered the grassy area around the church pavilion — many in their own lawn chairs — to relax and listen to the swing sounds of the Shawshank Big Band, directed by Damian Boyd.

First time concert goer Curtis Henry was attending the evening event as a friend of his was playing in the band.

“We’re new to the area,” he said. “We just moved back here from Indiana. We lived in Mansfield and just moved back there.”

Henry said his family enjoy the music and were happy to get out for an evening of fun.

“We came to these concerts the last couple times,” said John Henry. “We really enjoy them. I like all music. I like old time music.”

Galion resident Amanda Harvey was also in attendance. She said she had family performing in the band Sunday night.

“I’ve been to nearly all the concerts this year,” she said. “I really enjoy the music and I enjoy the outdoor environment.”

Rhonda Harvey said her son and daughter-in-law were in the band. She said that and her husband Don came out to support them while also enjoying the music.

“We go to all the concerts,’ Rhonda said. “It’s just nice to sit back and relax and hear good music.”

Added Don: “I love big band music.”

The Shawshank Big Band is based out of Mansfield, but has members from throughout north central and northeast Ohio. The band played swing tunes from the 1930s to the 1950s.

Preserving Galion, Inc. sponsored the concert series this summer and collected free will donations that went to the bands that played and also toward the organization’s endeavors to restore the historic Gill House on Harding Way West.

Photo by Jodi Myers

Sunshine and cool weather greeted area residents Sunday night at First United Church of Christ in Galion for the finale of summer concert series presented by Preserving Galion, Inc. Mansfield’s Shawshank Big Band entertained. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Concert-main-art.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

Sunshine and cool weather greeted area residents Sunday night at First United Church of Christ in Galion for the finale of summer concert series presented by Preserving Galion, Inc. Mansfield’s Shawshank Big Band entertained. Photo by Jodi Myers

Shawshank Big Band’s drummer kept the beat going for a Sunday night performance in the pavilion at First United Church of Christ in Galion. The concert was the final in a series of shows presented by Preserving Galion, Inc. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Concert-No.-2-art.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

Shawshank Big Band’s drummer kept the beat going for a Sunday night performance in the pavilion at First United Church of Christ in Galion. The concert was the final in a series of shows presented by Preserving Galion, Inc.

Shawshank Big Band entertains at First United Church of Christ