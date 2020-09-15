Shawshank Big Band playing Sunday in Galion

GALION — The final concert of the the series presented by Preserving Galion, Inc. will be this Sunday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the pavilion of the First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West, Galion. The concert will feature the big band sounds of the Shawshank Big Band under the direction of Damian Boyd.

Concert-goers are invited to listen to the band from their cars in the parking lot or bring lawn chairs and seat at social distance in the lawn. All are encouraged to wear masks and follow Covid guidelines.

The Shawshank Big Band is based in Mansfield, but has members from throughout north central and northeast Ohio. The band focuses on the swing sounds of the 1930s through the 1950s.

Director Damian Boyd is an outstanding trombonist who has played with many ensembles in Ohio and throughout the Midwest.

The concert is presented by Preserving Galion, Inc. This organization is working to restore the historic Gill House located in Galion. A free will donation will be collected and proceeds from this will go to the band and to the restoration of this historic home. For more information about the Gill House see their Facebook page.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_received_693140181551335.jpeg