Galion news briefs —- Chicken BBQ today at St. Joseph Activity Center, starts at 11 a.m.

K of C Chicken BBQ on Saturday

GALION — The Knights of Columbus 18th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — or until the chicken is sold out — at the St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St., Galion. There will be carry-out or drive-thru service.

Galion St. Paul UMC food pantry open next week

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion will have its monthly Food Pantry on Saturday, Sept. 19. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the pantry runs until 11 a.m. In an effort to keep everyone safe, we are currently offering curbside service in our North parking lot. Someone will come to your car, take your order, fill it and have you drive to the east door for pickup when it is ready. Please be sure to have a face mask. If you have any questions, please call the church office at 419-468-4557.

GriefShare program starting at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St. will resume its Weekly Grief Support Group on Sept. 14. The autumn session runs through Dec 7. The program is Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. These are in-person sessions, so social distancing protocols will be in place. For more information and to register please call Mary at 740-396-2522 or Ash at 330-550-4749.

Leesville Grange holds meeting

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Leesville Grange 2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 met at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on Aug. 18, with Master/President Donald Graf presiding. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert gave prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The Legislative report was about voter registration and absentee ballots, which can be done online.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported items for fill-the-vehicle should be brought to the next meeting. The state baking contest is at the Oct. 6 meeting. All sewing and home contest items for 2020 will be held over to next year. The Deaf Activities chairman read an article about low frequency hearing loss and thanked all who brought school supplies for the deaf schools.

The Fair booth chairman a $100 gift for the Grange display efforts. County Deputy Dorothy Eckert reported that 37 counties no longer have Granges. The counties with Granges have been divided into zones. Crawford County is in Zone C.

Communication received from Ohio State Grange Master Sue Roy referenced fore-going paying dues to the Ohio State Grange. The 2020 Ohio State Grange convention is being cancelled and the next one is Oct. 1-3, 2021 at the Marriott NW in Dublin. The Lecturer’s Program theme was “National Tell A Joke Day.” The next regular Leesville Grange 2078 and Membership is Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Tom and Priscilla Laughbaum. Bring a brown bag lunch and condiments. Meat and buns will be supplied.

Historical society seeking COVID-19 stories

GALION — There is no doubt that we are living through a historic time! The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone, in some manner. The Galion Historical Society is working to collect history as it happens by collecting photos, writings, journal entries, etc. on how COVID is affecting our community members.

Submissions can be made, contact-free, on our website at www.galionhistory.com under the “Pandemic Stories” tab!

Send us a mask selfie! Write about how COVID has changed daily life/work. Tell us how quarantine affected you or your family! Contact our office at 419-468-9338 or shoot us an email at galionhistory@gmail.com with any questions about this project.