Alzheimer’s Walk is Saturday throughout north central Ohio

GALION — Alzheimer’s Association North Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday.

Area residents from Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties will be walking in their neighborhoods on Saturday as part of the 2020 walk.

Because of COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups in neighborhoods, trails and parks instead of assembling in large crowds.

A Walk Ceremony is at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed. A multi-flower Walk Promise Garden will be set up for drive-by only viewing in Mansfield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The garden will be at the corner of Cook Road and Dickson Parkway in Galion. Participants are invited to drive past the Walk Promise Garden location. The Promise Garden is a representation of various colors of flowers that represent people’s connection to the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises critical funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Money from the Walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to offer support and education services for free. In Northwest Ohio, 32,000 individuals age 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. An additional 96,000 individuals care for them.

