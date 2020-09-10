Galion’s MKB Farms honored by Crawford SWCD

BUCYRUS — Each year, the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District selects an outstanding cooperator.

On Sept. 8, 2020, the Crawford SWCD presented MKB Farms of Galion with this annual award and presented them a sign donated by Ag Credit.

MKB Farms is owned and operated by Mike and Brenda Kocher along with their son, Nick and his wife, Becca. MKB Farms’ conservation practices span generations and include conservation crop rotations, forage production, no-till planting, cover crops, comprehensive nutrient management planning, manure storage facility, grass filter strips and grassed waterways.

The Kocher’s have also assisted with — and participated in — SWCD field days, tours and workshops. They most recently hosted the Crawford county FFA soils judging contest on their farm. Congratulations to the Kocher Family for their outstanding conservation efforts.

The Crawford SWCD thanks Larry Leonhardt, Adam Spiegel and Heath Gwirtz for running in the supervisor election. The winning two candidates are Larry Leonhardt and Adam Spiegel, with their terms beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Also, thank you to our affiliate members for continuously supporting our programs.

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District appreciates all of the individuals who have cooperated with the district over the last 75 years by realizing the importance of conservation practices on the land and recognizing that our current generation must continue to work to protect all of our natural resources for future generations!

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_COOPERATOR-OF-THE-YEAR-MKB-FARMS-3-.jpg