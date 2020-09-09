Junior Fair schedule set for 2020 Street Fair

BELLVILLE — The Bellville Street Fair is next week. Organizers have done their best to give area residents something to do in place of the normal Bellville Street Fair, which was cancelled this year due to health rules and regulations in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still everyone must observe COVID-19 State Guidelines at all fair events.

For more information check out the fair’s website or Facebook page.

Keep checking back for updates:

2020 Junior Fair Schedule

Saturday – Sept 12

REGISTRATION – ALL Junior Fair Projects, Artwork, and Photos, 9am – noon at the Old Fire Station, 115 Main St.

Monday – Sept 14

DROP-OFF – Junior Fair Artwork & Photos, noon to 4 p.m. at Bellville Public Library, 97 Bell St.

DROP-OFF – Junior Fair Projects, noon to 4 p.m. at the Old Fire Station, 115 Main St.

TUESDAY – SEPT 15

JUNIOR FAIR ART SHOW – Noon to 6 p.m. at Bellville Public Library, 97 Bell St.

JUNIOR FAIR EXHIBITS SHOW – Noon to 6 p.m. at the Old Fire Station, 115 Main St.

LIVESTOCK WEIGH-IN FOR RABBITS & POULTRY – 4 p.m. – All animals showing today, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

RABBIT SHOW – 6 p.m.- Jr. Fair Exhibitors & Immediate Family only – No bleachers; Bring lawn chairs, Livestock Area – 470 Main St.

POULTRY SHOW – 7:30 p.m. – Jr. Fair Exhibitors & Immediate Family only – No bleachers; Bring lawn chairs, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

FAIR QUEEN CONTEST – 6 p.m. – Private Event – Queen will be announced on our Facebook page!

ONLINE LIVESTOCK SALE – 5 p.m. [website link to come]

WEDNESDAY – SEPT 16

JUNIOR FAIR ART SHOW – Noon to 6 p.m., Bellville Public Library, 97 Bell St.

JUNIOR FAIR EXHIBITS SHOW – Noon t0 6 p.m., Old Fire Station, 115 Main St.

LIVESTOCK WEIGH-IN FOR SHEEP & CATTLE – 4 p.m., ALL Animals Showing Today, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

SHEEP SHOW – 6 p.m., Jr. Fair Exhibitors & Immediate Family only; No bleachers, bring lawn chairs. Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

DAIRY CATTLE SHOW – 7 p.m., Jr. Fair, Exhibitors & Immediate Family only, No bleachers, bring lawn chairs, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

BEEF CATTLE SHOW – 7:30 p.m., Jr. Fair, Exhibitors & Immediate Family only; No bleachers, bring lawn chairs, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

ONLINE LIVESTOCK SALE – All day [website link to come]

THURSDAY – SEPT 17

JUNIOR FAIR ART SHOW – Noon to 6 p.m., Bellville Public Library, 97 Bell St.

JUNIOR FAIR EXHIBITS SHOW – Noon to 6 p.m., Old Fire Station, 115 Main St.

FAIR BOARD ELECTIONS – 2-4 p.m., Old Fire Station, 115 Main St.

LIVESTOCK WEIGH-IN FOR GOATS & HOGS – 4 p.m., ALL Animals Showing Today, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

GOAT SHOW – 6 p.m. , Jr. Fair Exhibitors & Immediate Family only – No bleachers; Bring lawn chairs, Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

HOG SHOW – 7:30 p.m., Jr. Fair Exhibitors & Immediate Family only – No bleachers; Bring lawn chairs. Livestock Area, 470 Main St.

PICK-UP – ARTWORK & PHOTOS 4- 6 p.m., Bellville Public Library, 97 Bell St.

PICK-UP- JUNIOR FAIR PROJECTS – 4-6 p.m., Old Fire Station – 115 Main St.

ONLINE LIVESTOCK SALE – All day [website link to come]

FRIDAY – SEPT 18

ONLINE LIVESTOCK SALE – All day [website link to come]

SATURDAY – SEPT 19

ONLINE LIVESTOCK SALE – All day [website link to come]

SUNDAY – SEPT 20

HORSE SHOW – 1 p.m., Livestock Area. 470 Main St.

ONLINE LIVESTOCK SALE – ends 8 p.m. [website link to come]

Photo courtesy Bellville Street Fair Facebook Page The Junior Fair Livestock events will be relocated to the Livestock Area at 470 Main Street. These events are limited to exhibitors and their immediate family. All other Junior Fair Projects will be judged and displayed in the Public Library and the Old Fire Station. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Junior-Fair.jpg Photo courtesy Bellville Street Fair Facebook Page The Junior Fair Livestock events will be relocated to the Livestock Area at 470 Main Street. These events are limited to exhibitors and their immediate family. All other Junior Fair Projects will be judged and displayed in the Public Library and the Old Fire Station.