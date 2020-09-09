Briefs: K of C Chicken BBQ this Saturday; Constitution Day celebration, more

K of C Chicken BBQ on Saturday

GALION — The Knights of Columbus 18th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, Sept. 12t., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — or until the chicken is sold out — at the St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St., Galion. There will be carry-out or drive-thru service.

Constitution Day Celebration

GALION — The From Citizen to Patriot group invites all to their Constitution Day 2020 Celebration that will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. Featured speaker will be Melanie Elsey, National Legislative Director for American Policy Roundtable. Join the group for an informative night featuring the uniqueness of the U.S. Constitution, door prizes and free U.S. Constitutions.

For more information, call 419-468-5116 or 419-468-2944.

GriefShare group meets Mondays

GALION — GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet in Fellowship Hall at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., beginning Sept. 16.

GriefShare is a 13-week video based program designed to help those who have lost a loved one with the journey of grief. The program features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.

For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.

Bucyrus library book sale

BUCYRUS — Friends of the Bucyrus Public Library are having a book sale in the lower level of the library starting Thursday. The sale opens to the public Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.. It ends at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is a “Bag of Books for a donation” sale. The sale will include a large collection of gently-used books — fiction and non-fiction — large print, paperbacks, softcover and hardcovers. All proceeds from this sale will benefit Bucyrus Public Library.