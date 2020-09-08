BibleWalk in Mansfield lands woodcarving exhibit of more than 100 pieces, which took 30 years to complete

MANSFIELD — BibleWalk, one of the world’s leading Christian attractions and wax museums will become the new home to the Museum of Woodcarving, the largest collection of wood carvings in the world created by one man. It took Joseph Barta 30 years to carve his vision of Bible stories into 100 life-size figures. Barta spent more than 4½ years completing just one of the scenes, a life-sized carving of The Last Supper, spending two years alone on the face of Jesus.

The collection also features more than 400 miniature carvings of wildlife, pets, and livestock and had been displayed in a museum in Spooner, Wisconsin for more than 32 years. The owners moved the exhibit to Kissimmee, Florida in 1984, but it returned to Wisconsin in 1989, finding a home in Shell Lake until August 2020.

“We are very honored not only to continue sharing Joseph Barta’s amazing woodcarvings with the world, but also in preserving and sharing his legacy with future generations,” says BibleWalk’s Julie Mott-Hardin, director of BibleWalk.

The Museum of Woodcarving will become BibleWalk’s seventh tour. The tours include: The Life of Christ, Miracles of the Old Testament, The Heart of the Reformation, The Museum of Christian Martyrs, Amazing Grace-The Journeys of Paul, and The Kingdom of God.

The Kingdom of God tour also opened this year, in June.

BibleWalk also houses eight one-of-a-kind exhibits: The Walk of Parables, American Votive Folk Art, The Woodcarvings of John Burns, Emmanuel Word Pictures, Rare Bible Collection, Christian Art Gallery, Elfred Lee’s painting, The Invitation, and three other animated scenes.

BibleWalk will be adding its ninth exhibit during the Summer of 2021. It will feature Bibles from around the world.

Also, next spring, will be the re-opening of BibleWalk’s Dinner Theater, “Dinner With Grace.”

For more information or to plan tour visit to this Mansfield original, visit www.Biblewalk.us.

