Celebrate Crestline on Sept. 19

CRESTLINE — With festivals and fairs canceled or closed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic — including the Crestline Harvest Festival — a group of Crestline citizens decided to combine efforts to show town pride and offer safe, outdoor fun for the community.

The “Celebrate Crestline” event will take place Sept. 19 with activities along Seltzer Street downtown.

Kicking off the day is a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., hosted by the Crestline Fire Department. The meal will only be available for carryout and drive-thru.

At 9 a.m., the VFW will raise the flag at the gazebo while the National Anthem is played. A car show, hosted by the Crestline Police Department, will also begin at 9 a.m. along Seltzer Street. The car show ends at 2 p.m., with an awards ceremony.

A craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the east side of the downtown gazebo, next to The Hub. Vendors will offer a variety of items, including wooden signs, home décor, wax melts, cosmetics, clothing, wreaths and other hand-crafted items. Vendor fees will benefit the Crestline police and fire departments.

There also will be a voting registration booth available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Crestline chapter of the Red Cross will be present and handing out information; and a table with 2020 Census information will be available.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce will host a Shop Hop and scavenger hunt Bingo, and the Crestline Athletic Department will have a dunk tank fundraiser.

An apple pie baking contest and pie auction will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for three categories: prettiest presentation, flavor and crust texture. Entrants must bring two pies: one for the contest and one for the auction. Pies must be presented at noon at The Hub; winners will be announced and the auction will begin at 3 p.m.

Also,from 2 to 4 p.m. near the gazebo will be a photobooth, with photos by Erin Jones, and a first responder themed bike decorating contest, sponsored by United Way. Food trucks and local eateries will be open during the event.

More activities are planned so come “Celebrate Crestline” Sept.19 and be part of the fun.

