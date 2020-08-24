Back to school shop hop Thursday in Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Back to School” themed Shop Hop in Crestline on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. The chamber is organizing these summer Shop Hops to support Crestline-area merchants.

The Shop Hop is sponsored by Donley Ford of Galion, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Community Bank, and Park National Bank.

“The Shop Hops have been key to helping promote our local small businesses,” said Miranda Jones., executive director of the chamber. “While most other events are being canceled, we can hold these with the proper social distancing and continue to promot egrowth and success for our area.”

Local businesses will be asked to “hide” a picture of a back to school item in their business. Shoppers can pick up their card at the chamber’s tent on the corner of Cross Street and Seltzer Street. Once visitors have found all the school supplies, they can return their completed card to the chamber’s tent to claim a prize.

“Shop Hop Rocks” is returning to the August Shop Hop, too. It is sponsored by First Federal Community Bank. Randomly painted rocks will be hidden along Seltzer Street between Bucyrus Street and Main Street. Find a painted rock and follow the instructions on the back to earn a prize.

The chamber also plans to hand out goodie bags and give away items from the sponsors of the event.

“The momentum in Crestline is amazing!” Jones said. “Even throughout these months of uncertainty, the Crestline community continues to move forward with growth in the business district. Our goal is to help bring visibility and awareness to the many shops in Crestline

“We hope people will come for the Shop Hop and then stay for the music at the Gazebo that evening.”

Baker 47 will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

If anyone is interested in more information or wishes to become a Shop Hop sponsor, contact Jones at the Chamber office at 419-468-7737 or email her at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Crestline-shop-hop.jpg