Charil Fuhrer honored by Agency on Aging for her work at BNOC in Bellville

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is proud to announce Charil Fuhrer, Lexington, has been selected as the 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen for Richland County.

Fuhrer was nominated for her dedication to the community and the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center (BNOC), since 2013. Charil comes in and helps with whatever needs to be done, such as sorting the clothes that were donated. Charil arrives around 8:30 a.m. to get everything ready for the day, six days a week. Over the years she has been accepting more and more responsibilities. The nominator stated, “I love how devoted Charil is to her community. I do not see her slowing down for many, many years to come.”

Due to social distancing during these extraordinary times, Mrs. Fuhrer will be honored at the Bellville Bandstand on Wednesday, August 26 at 2 p.m. Others are invited to attend from their cars or by social distancing during the event. We will celebrate with honking horns and flashing car lights to congratulate this deserving awardee!

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_hawkins-corner-12-2.jpg

Citizen of the Year honored for efforts at BNOC